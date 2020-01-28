Two Plaintiffs Drop Wage Claims Against Chicken Processors

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 8:46 PM EST) -- Two plaintiffs suing dozens of chicken processors for plotting to flatten wages over the years to drive up profits have voluntarily withdrawn their individual claims in Maryland federal court, with a judge agreeing to dismissal of their claims. Perdue Farms Inc., Tyson Foods Inc. and many other poultry companies — in a class action suit similar to an earlier one filed in 2019 — face claims that the chicken processors secretly met and exchanged information to drive down worker pay and benefits. Two named plaintiffs, former employees Eusebio Avila and Ashley Scott, informed a Maryland federal court on Monday that they had...

