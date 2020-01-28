Northern Trust Asks For Quick Exit From Fiduciary Suit

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 1:57 PM EST) -- Northern Trust is asking a California federal court for an early win in a suit brought by a mother-daughter pair who accuse the financial services firm of investment self-dealing and other violations, arguing that its investment strategy for their personal trusts was "reasonable and appropriate." Lindie Banks and Erica LeBlanc, who are beneficiaries of two trusts overseen by the Chicago-headquartered Northern, allege in their proposed class action that the firm breached its fiduciary duties by investing in mutual funds managed by a Northern-affiliated company and by charging excessive fees for its tax preparation services. But Northern Trust pushed back Monday in...

