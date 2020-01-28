AIG Tells 9th Circ. It Needn't Cover Office Depot's $78M Deal

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 8:46 PM EST) -- An AIG unit is urging the Ninth Circuit to affirm that it is not obligated to cover Office Depot Inc.'s $77.5 million settlement of a suit claiming it violated the California False Claims Act by overbilling public agencies, saying a lower court properly ruled that coverage is barred because the supply giant's alleged misconduct predated the policy period. In an answer brief Monday, AIG Specialty Insurance Co. argued that U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson got it right when he ruled in June that AIG doesn't have to cover Office Depot's costs to defend or settle whistleblower David Sherwin's underlying CFCA...

