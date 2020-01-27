Kobe Bryant's Legacy Felt In LA Jury Selection

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 9:57 PM EST) -- The world came to a standstill on Sunday with the news of the passing of Kobe Bryant. To us Los Angelenos, the news was particularly paralyzing. He meant so much to this city. Of course he meant so much to many all over the world, but to Los Angelenos, well, we feel a special claim to Bryant, our hometown hero. I am a trial attorney here in Los Angeles. I was working on a big case years ago that was expected to last several months. To streamline jury selection, the court allowed the use of jury questionnaires. As I pored over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS