Trump Reiterates To Justices He’s Immune From NY Subpoena

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 2:22 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump has reiterated to the U.S. Supreme Court that he has immunity from the Manhattan district attorney's subpoena of his financial records, saying such requests from "hostile" state and local prosecutors don't serve the national interest. President Donald Trump told the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday that allowing state and local prosecutors to put a sitting president in the criminal process would be “unimaginable.” (AP) Framing requests for his tax and financial records as a yearslong desire by his political opponents to expose his personal finances, Trump told the Supreme Court on Monday that he has absolute immunity from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS