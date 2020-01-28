Gov't Ignored FOIA On Grand Canyon Project, Enviros Say

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 3:17 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior ignored a deadline to turn over documents on a proposed residential and commercial development project adjacent to the Grand Canyon that could potentially damage threatened ecosystems, according to a suit filed Monday in D.C. federal court. The Center for Biological Diversity said the DOI has largely ignored its requests for copies of internal records regarding the Tusayan Stilo project in Arizona and is more than 55 business days over its legal deadline to turn over documents. The proposed development would increase the population of the town of Tusayan from about 600 people to between 5,500...

