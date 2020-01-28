Ex-JPMorgan Trader Can't Flip Forex Verdict, DOJ Says

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 6:40 PM EST) -- U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors urged a New York federal judge not to upend a verdict finding Akshay Aiyer guilty of fixing currency prices, arguing the onetime JPMorgan forex trader was held to the proper legal standard and can’t cherry-pick evidence to undermine the jury’s findings. Aiyer’s arguments for a judgment of acquittal or at least a new trial, the DOJ said Monday, boil down to his contention that he was improperly judged under the per se legal standard when he was convicted Nov. 20 for conspiring to restrain trade in violation of the Sherman Act. For conviction, per se antitrust cases,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS