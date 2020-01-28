Insurer Must Defend Body Armor Maker In Shareholder Fight

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 6:53 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal court ruled that a body armor and sports equipment company facing a shareholder lawsuit over alleged mismanagement is entitled to a defense from its insurer, which failed to trigger policy exclusions by lumping the suit in with allegations in a separate case. RSUI Indemnity Co. couldn’t convince the court that the shareholder suit is part of a larger alleged conspiracy by Unequal Technologies Co. founder Robert Vito, who is accused of mismanaging the business and scuttling a proxy vote that challenged his power. An insurance exclusion for prior related acts therefore does not apply, the court ruled Monday....

