Spanish Gas Co. Wants To Move Ahead With $2B Egypt Award

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 4:42 PM EST) -- A Spanish gas company is once again pushing Egypt to fulfill a $2 billion award it was ordered to pay in light of an ad hoc arbitration annulment committee lifting a stay on enforcement on the award. Unión Fenosa Gas told a D.C. federal court Monday that there's no "conceivable justification for Egypt to continue ignoring" the payment, according to a status report. UFG has been seeking payment from Egypt since August 2018, after an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal found Egypt responsible for cutting the gas supply to liquefaction facilities the company operated in the country's port city of Damietta. UFG in October 2018 asked a D.C....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS