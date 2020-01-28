'Chastened' Atty Apologizes For Takeda, BakerHostetler Suit

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 6:35 PM EST) -- A California lawyer implored a Manhattan federal judge Monday not to saddle him with a six-figure sanction, saying he was "chastened" after allowing his work for an old friend to impair his judgment in bringing a now-dismissed suit against Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and BakerHostetler. Amid a long apology for what he called an "over-pleading" error, attorney Stephen M. Lobbin of SML Avvocati PC also argued that a magistrate judge's recommended punishment was so harsh that it could financially hobble his family and his small San Diego firm. "Counsel has taken to heart this court's expressed exasperation with the admittedly flawed...

