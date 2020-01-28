Comcast Says Sports Network Using Discovery As Leverage

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 7:22 PM EST) -- Comcast Corp. wants a Colorado federal court to pause discovery in an antitrust suit accusing the cable giant of trying to run a regional sports network out of business, arguing the claims are so clearly frivolous that the court should rule on its motion to dismiss before doing anything else. In a reply brief filed Monday reiterating its argument in favor of a discovery stay, Comcast said Altitude Sports & Entertainment shouldn't be allowed to "fish for evidence to try to shore up speculation in its complaint" until the court "has rendered a threshold decision on whether or not Altitude has...

