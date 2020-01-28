FCC Member Warns Internet Blackout Possible Under US Law

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 3:14 PM EST) -- While government-instigated internet blackouts are a common abuse under authoritarian regimes, similar government overreach could happen under current U.S. law as well, Federal Communications Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel warned Tuesday during the State of the Net conference in Washington, D.C. As it's currently written, a section of the Communications Act of 1934 would allow the U.S. president to shut down or take control of communications networks if there's a threat of war, she said. The section also authorizes the president to suspend wireless service if there's a presidential proclamation of a disaster, a national emergency or "state of public peril," Rosenworcel said....

