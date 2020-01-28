Lawmakers Urge DHS To Give Employers 65K More H-2B Visas

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 6:44 PM EST) -- Almost 200 members of Congress from both parties are urging the Trump administration to triple the number of H-2B visas available for the rest of fiscal year 2020 by offering nearly 65,000 more spots for seasonal workers to meet employer demand. The bipartisan coalition of 189 senators and representatives sent a letter on Monday urging the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to grant another 64,716 temporary nonagricultural visas as soon as possible. That sum would come close to matching the nearly 100,000 spots requested earlier this month in a lottery for just 33,000 visas — a cap set by law....

