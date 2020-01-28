Judge Rejects Recusal Bid In Lehman Deferred Comp. Dispute

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 3:00 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Tuesday refused to recuse herself from hearing the latest attempt by former Shearson Lehman Brothers Inc. executives to claim $300 million in deferred pay, saying the ex-employees had misinterpreted remarks she made on the case. At a hearing Tuesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Shelley Chapman denied a request by the ex-employees to recuse herself from hearing their latest adversary action seeking the funds, saying the claims in the recusal motion about her remarks at a December hearing were “at odds with what occurred.” Since 2009 — a year after Lehman Brothers Holdings declared bankruptcy in the...

