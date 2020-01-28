Ex-Black Elk CEO Gets Deal Canceling 2nd Platinum Trial

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 4:38 PM EST) -- Former Black Elk CEO Jeffrey Shulse has dodged an impending trial over his alleged involvement in a scheme to let hedge fund Platinum Partners defraud the company's bondholders, scoring a deferred prosecution deal that further shrinks the troubled case. Three years ago, Shulse was accused alongside Platinum co-founder Mark Nordlicht and others with secretly controlling a bond vote to let the hedge fund raid assets belonging to its portfolio company Black Elk Energy Offshore Operations LLC. Shulse had his case severed from that of his co-defendants and was scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 3. Prosecutors filed a letter on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS