NJ Court Won't Grant Mulligan Over Missed Brain Tumor

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 8:28 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appeals court refused Tuesday to give a man whose brain tumor went undiagnosed by a doctor a second chance at a motion that was dismissed before he lost his trial, saying he "cherry-picked" testimony to support the request. The appeals court refused plaintiff Carmen Marsillo's bid asking it to find that a lower motion judge improperly denied him partial summary judgment before his trial against ENT doctor Victor Gentile. Marsillo sued Gentile after Gentile failed to connect Marsillo's headaches and hearing loss to acoustic neuroma, a type of non-cancerous tumor. Marsillo had argued that the denial of partial...

