'Ground-Breaking' Firm Gets $4.7M For Hopkins ERISA Case

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 9:44 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge on Tuesday awarded nearly $4.7 million to Schlichter Bogard & Denton LLP for its work in a suit challenging Johns Hopkins University's management of its 403(b) retirement plan, noting that the firm "pioneered this ground-breaking and novel area of litigation." U.S. District Judge George Levi Russell III in his order granted Schlichter Bogard's motion for attorney fees in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against Johns Hopkins after a $14 million settlement was reached in the case. The judge pointed out that the Schlichter Bogard had "filed the first cases in history claiming excessive fees in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS