GM, Ford Beat Music Lawsuit Over Digital Car Stereos

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 6:31 PM EST) -- General Motors and Ford won a ruling from the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday shutting down a lawsuit that claimed they violated an obscure copyright amendment requiring royalty payments for home recording devices. Rejecting a proposed class action filed by the Alliance of Artists and Recording Companies Inc., the appeals court ruled that the Audio Home Recording Act didn't require the automakers to pay fees for car stereo systems that let users copy CDs to a hard drive. The automakers had argued that AARC was trying to "rewrite" the statute to fit modern devices. On Tuesday, the appeals court agreed. "We cannot...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS