Claims Cut From $2.8B ManTech Army Overbilling FCA Suit

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 7:25 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge trimmed several claims Tuesday from a suit accusing ManTech of lying to the U.S. Army on a $2.85 billion repair deal, saying the whistleblowers who brought the suit couldn't link labor violations or misleading labor reports to contractual payments. Five former ManTech Telecommunications and Information Systems Corp. employees failed to show that either allegedly false labor hour reports filed in an Army repair database or violations of anti-human trafficking law would support False Claims Act allegations, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson found. They also failed to show that ManTech's alleged use of unqualified mechanics was either...

