Texas Atty Can't Skirt Sanctions For Billing After He Was Fired

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 9:42 PM EST) -- An attorney can't duck sanctions after he admitted to inaccuracies in billing records and was found by a trial judge to have billed for work he allegedly did after being fired by a client, a Texas appellate court ruled Tuesday. A three-justice panel of the First Court of Appeals in Houston on Tuesday upheld a $2,500 sanction against attorney Kenneth Nnaka, who was also ordered to attend a legal education course on ethics in billing practices. Nnaka had argued he didn't deserve the punishment because he hadn't committed any sanctionable conduct. The punishment stems from Nnaka's brief representation of Blanca Mejia, who...

