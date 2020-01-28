DC Circ. Won't Let Retailer Dodge Fines For Worker Deaths

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 5:02 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday upheld citations that the U.S. Department of Labor assessed on an American Samoan retailer whose workers were electrocuted during an expansion project, saying it can't shift the blame onto a contractor involved in the fatal accident. It was reasonable for the DOL to find that Manua's Discount Store can't hide behind a "narrow exception" to the presumption that businesses are liable for onsite safety violations, because Manua's played a role in the accident and placed too much trust in construction contractor APECS, the panel said. "Because the [Occupational Safety and Health Review] Commission reasonably distinguished [the...

