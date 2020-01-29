GAO To Probe Missing DOJ Immigration Records

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 4:22 PM EST) -- A congressional watchdog is investigating the Trump administration's record-keeping after an academic report found nearly 1 million immigration court case records were quietly deleted, a lawmaker revealed Wednesday during a House hearing about how to address packed immigration courts. Rep. Veronica Escobar, a Texas Democrat, said the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office has agreed to look into data handling at the Executive Office of Immigration Review following a Syracuse University research center's report that said "garbled" and "inconsistent" statistics resulted from the U.S. Department of Justice's practice of "silently but systematically deleting records." "Several of my colleagues and I wrote a letter...

