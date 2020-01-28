Feds Hit With $15M Verdict In Newborn Brain Damage Suit

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 9:29 PM EST) -- A Tennessee federal judge on Tuesday awarded $15.1 million in a suit accusing a military hospital in Tennessee of causing a newborn baby's permanent and severe brain damage, finding that the health care providers breached the standard of care. After a four-day bench trial held in August, U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger found medical staff at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital committed medical negligence during the 2005 labor and birth of Kelly D. Wilson and Delvin D. Tavarez's son, referred to in court papers as A.J.J.T., which caused irreversible brain damage, cerebral palsy and a seizure disorder. Judge Trauger said her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS