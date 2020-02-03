Bayer Gets Boost As It Preps For Roundup Showdown In Calif.

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- As Bayer works behind the scenes to settle thousands of cases alleging its weedkiller Roundup causes cancer, a California judge's refusal to require multiplaintiff trials in the state's consolidated litigation will slow plaintiffs' path to the courtroom and make reaching a deal more appealing. Alameda Superior Court Judge Winifred Smith, who is overseeing the 128 cases consolidated in California over Roundup, last month rebuffed a request from plaintiffs' attorneys to require other judges to hold trials with more than one plaintiff. While Judge Smith said her hands were tied, experts said the ruling helps Bayer both in front of a jury and at...

