Vinyl Maker In TM Suit Sanctioned For Deleting Website Data

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 8:22 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge granted vinyl maker Instant One Media's bid to sanction a rival who deleted website data at the "very heart" of their trademark dispute Tuesday, ruling that jurors would be instructed to draw a negative inference from the action but declining to give One Media an immediate win. Granting sanctions regarding the destruction of evidence against rival vinyl maker EzFauxDecor, U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II said, "The court finds there is potential for abuse if sanctions are not imposed." The Judge said Instant One Media had been prejudiced by the destruction of evidence and that the prejudice cannot...

