Buyers Claim BodyArmor Sports Drink Is Soda In Disguise

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 6:31 PM EST) -- A proposed class of sports drink buyers in California, New York and Pennsylvania sued the makers of BodyArmor SuperDrink on Tuesday, saying despite the company’s claims that it is a “better” and “more natural” way to hydrate, the beverage is really a “dressed-up soda masquerading as a health drink.” Led by Marc Silver, Heather Peffer, Donovan Marshall and Alexander Hill, the proposed class said in the 41-page complaint that BA Sports Nutrition LLC markets its flavored drinks as healthy, even though each 16-ounce bottle contains 36 grams of sugar, which is the full daily recommended amount for adult men, according to...

