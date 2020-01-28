Atty Can't Revive Claim Sheppard Mullin Aided Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 7:00 PM EST) -- A California appellate court declined to revive a $4.3 million legal malpractice suit claiming Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP helped further a client’s Ponzi scheme, saying that the attorney bringing suit waived his claims when signing an agreement with the scammer. The panel ruled on Monday that the trial court judge was right to say that Robert Christopher Chatham waived his claims against Sheppard Mullin and its former partner Dean Matthew Richardson when he signed a release agreeing not to pursue any further claims against television executive Mary Carole McDonnell or her representatives. Chatham’s attempt to say the release did...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS