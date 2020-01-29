Terminal Operator Nabs $3M Jury Award Over LA Oil Spill

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 4:27 PM EST) -- A federal jury has awarded over $3 million to Los Angeles oil terminal owner Vopak Americas after finding that a contractor hired to test Vopak’s lines, CMAC Construction, was liable for an oil spill that happened when valves were left open overnight and allegedly necessitated a multi-month, $6 million cleanup. A jury on Monday found that CMAC was negligent and that it violated the Federal Oil Pollution Act when oil poured out of open valves on a testing truck at Vopak’s oil terminal at the Los Angeles Harbor on the night of March 30, 2016. The jury awarded $3.02 million for...

