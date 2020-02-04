Thompson & Knight Adds Real Estate Attys In NY, Texas

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 2:04 PM EST) -- Thompson & Knight LLP added two real estate and banking partners in New York and Houston whose experience includes representing banks, real estate investment trusts and investors for the financing and structuring of transactions. Doug Stewart and Michael H. Jo joined Thompson & Knight in January and collectively bring nearly 60 years of experience working in the real estate and finance industry, the firm said. Stewart, who joined the firm's Houston office from Winstead PC, has worked on real estate deals for banks such as Wells Fargo, Citizens Financial Group Inc. and Comerica Inc. Jo, who joined the firm's New York...

