Pan Am Says It's Not To Blame For Toppled Tater Tots

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 9:36 PM EST) -- Pan Am Railways Inc. said it is not to blame for a grocery-supply mover’s feet being crushed by a pallet of frozen Tater Tots, claiming its responsibility was limited to safe transport and ensuring no exterior defects on the train, not the teetering tots inside.

In Tuesday’s motion for a pretrial win, Pan Am argued that it did its job by taking control of the railcar in Mechanicsville, New York, and steering the train and its cargo to Massachusetts. The railcar, owned by Cryo-Trans Inc., was loaded and packed by Americold Logistics LLC in Oregon in December.

When Pan Am took...

