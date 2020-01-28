Pan Am Says It's Not To Blame For Toppled Tater Tots

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 9:36 PM EST) -- Pan Am Railways Inc. said it is not to blame for a grocery-supply mover’s feet being crushed by a pallet of frozen Tater Tots, claiming its responsibility was limited to safe transport and ensuring no exterior defects on the train, not the teetering tots inside. In Tuesday’s motion for a pretrial win, Pan Am argued that it did its job by taking control of the railcar in Mechanicsville, New York, and steering the train and its cargo to Massachusetts. The railcar, owned by Cryo-Trans Inc., was loaded and packed by Americold Logistics LLC in Oregon in December. When Pan Am took...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS