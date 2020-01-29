Shipping Co. Settles Alleged Sanctions Violations For $1.13M

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 1:58 PM EST) -- An Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. unit will shell out $1.13 million to resolve claims that it violated U.S. sanctions on Myanmar, the U.S. Department of the Treasury has announced. Eagle Shipping International (USA) LLC agreed to the deal to settle allegations from the department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, which enforces sanctions, that it provided transportation services from Myanmar to Singapore for Myanmar-based Myawaddy Trading Ltd., which was on a government blacklist at the time, OFAC said Monday. In October 2016, then-President Barack Obama lifted sanctions against Myanmar, and OFAC removed Myawaddy from the blacklist. However, the Connecticut-based ship management company’s...

