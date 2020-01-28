Crystallex Can't Force Citgo Parent To Answer Seizure Order

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 8:58 PM EST) -- Crystallex International Corp. can't force Citgo's parent company to immediately respond to a seizure order aimed at enforcing a $1.2 billion arbitral award against Venezuela after a Delaware federal judge ruled Tuesday that it wasn’t clear the information was needed for U.S. government approval of an asset sale. Crystallex had asked U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark to modify his December order pausing the litigation during related U.S. Supreme Court proceedings. The gold mining company argued that it needed information from Citgo parent PDV Holding Inc., a subsidiary of Venezuela's state-owned oil company, relating to the Citgo shares before it could...

