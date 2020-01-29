Jacoby & Meyers, Finkelstein Can't Duck Billing Dispute

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 3:40 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge has rejected the bulk of an effort by Jacoby & Meyers and Finkelstein & Partners to dodge allegations in a proposed class action that they used a separate corporate entity to bill clients in personal injury cases for services that should have been covered by their contingency fees. The firms must face allegations that they breached contracts and their fiduciary duty to clients and that they engaged in deceptive business practices by using Total Trial Solutions to charge individuals for services such as biographies, according to Tuesday’s opinion by U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez. ...

