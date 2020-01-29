Full 3rd. Circ. Won't Retread Avandia Marketing Decision

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 4:51 PM EST) -- The full Third Circuit declined Tuesday to reconsider a panel's ruling that GlaxoSmithKline must face a lawsuit brought by union health and welfare funds over marketing of its diabetes drug Avandia because federal law doesn't preempt state law consumer claims. The order, signed by U.S. Circuit Judge L. Felipe Restrepo, turned down GSK's request for rehearing en banc in the wake of the Third Circuit's precedential decision in December rejecting the pharmaceutical giant's argument that the Food Drug & Cosmetic Act eclipses the complaint. The plans claimed they overpaid for Avandia because they didn't know of the drug's supposed heart risks....

