Insurer Wants Off The Hook For Hulk Hogan Sex Tape Defense

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 4:42 PM EST) -- Hiscox Insurance Co. Inc. has filed a lawsuit asking a Florida federal court to rule that it does not have to defend Cox Radio Inc. and its DJs in a suit by wrestling legend Hulk Hogan accusing them of leaking his sex tape to Gawker and other news sites. In a complaint filed Tuesday in the Middle District of Florida, Hiscox says the policy it issued to Cox Radio does not include paying for the defense of the media company or its personalities in the wrestler's suit, which alleges radio DJs Michael "Cowhead" Calta and Matt "Spice Boy" Loyd leaked and...

