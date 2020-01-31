Judge Stops Short Of Disclosure Order In €2.4B Oil Spill Fight

Law360, London (January 31, 2020, 12:45 AM GMT) -- An English judge has stopped short of ordering Spain to produce documents as it prepares for a trial over €2.35 billion ($2.59 billion) in damages stemming from a devastating 2002 oil spill, instead leaving the door open for a steamship liability insurer to seek additional disclosure if needed. Judge Nigel Teare said in his Wednesday ruling that he was unwilling to order Spain to conduct a search for documents relating to whether an English court had jurisdiction to affirm a London arbitral award that held that the London Steam-ship Owners' Mutual Insurance Association Ltd. wasn't liable in the dispute. The country...

