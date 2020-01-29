Gambling Chain Makes $163M Bet On Barstool

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 3:46 PM EST) -- The casino chain Penn National announced Wednesday that it took a $163 million stake in the sports and pop culture brand Barstool Sports in a deal that marks a novel tie-in between sports media and the gambling industry. The deal, which would give Penn National Gaming Inc. a 36% interest in Barstool, also allows the chain of 41 casinos to use Barstool’s brand as an advertising vehicle for up to the next 40 years and to use the brand’s name to market sports betting in states where it has been legalized. Citing Barstool’s 66 million monthly unique visitors, Penn National said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS