Long Road Ahead For Trump's North American Trade Pact

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 11:49 AM EST) -- The U.S. officially ratified the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement with President Donald Trump’s signature on Wednesday, but companies eager to utilize the overhauled trade pact will now have to wait out a lengthy and intricate implementation period before it takes effect. President Donald Trump signed the bill to implement the USMCA during an event at the White House on Wednesday. (AP) Trump signed the bill to implement the USMCA with an elaborate ceremony on the White House's south lawn, flanked by Republican members of Congress and private sector workers in company uniforms and safety helmets. The president hailed the USMCA as a "colossal...

