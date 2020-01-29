Texas Justices Told $3.4M Injury Award Needs Recalculation

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 6:10 PM EST) -- Texas Supreme Court justices on Wednesday questioned whether a San Antonio health care facility can shave another $1.5 million from an already-reduced $13.9 million verdict for nurses' negligence related to a patient’s spinal tumor or if the facility is improperly trying to limit its total liability. The facility, Regent Care of San Antonio LP, says the trial court mistakenly applied a state cap on damages in medical malpractice cases after offsetting the recovery for the family of Robert Detrick to reflect settlements with other parties. If the court had instead applied the Texas Medical Liability Act’s damages cap before cutting the...

