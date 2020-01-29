Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Autodialer Ruling Will Reduce TCPA Flood In 11th Circ.

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 7:23 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit will no longer be a top destination for robocall class actions, now that the appellate court has cemented a circuit split by dealing a fatal blow to plaintiffs' efforts to broadly define what counts as an autodialer.

In a published decision Monday, a three-judge panel rejected the stance that an "autodialer" as defined by the Telephone Consumer Protection Act includes equipment now commonly used by companies that dials from preexisting call lists.

"This is probably the most significant TCPA decision in a while, because it effectively ends modern-day text messaging and autodialer litigation in the Eleventh Circuit," said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®