Autodialer Ruling Will Reduce TCPA Flood In 11th Circ.

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 7:23 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit will no longer be a top destination for robocall class actions, now that the appellate court has cemented a circuit split by dealing a fatal blow to plaintiffs' efforts to broadly define what counts as an autodialer. In a published decision Monday, a three-judge panel rejected the stance that an "autodialer" as defined by the Telephone Consumer Protection Act includes equipment now commonly used by companies that dials from preexisting call lists. "This is probably the most significant TCPA decision in a while, because it effectively ends modern-day text messaging and autodialer litigation in the Eleventh Circuit," said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS