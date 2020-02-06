NY Law Against Roofing Contractor Fraud Could Be Broader

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 3:39 PM EST) -- On Nov. 25 of this past year, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation referred to as the Storm Chaser Bill into law, providing additional protections for homeowners when dealing with roofers. This legislation, S.B.1405/A.B. 7531, which goes into effect on May 23, is a direct response to unscrupulous roofers who take advantage of homeowners following natural disasters. The most prominent example of which being Hurricane Sandy in 2012, during which there were at least 171 cases of contractor fraud.[1] This tactic of preying upon vulnerable and unsuspecting homeowners has given these contractors the moniker “storm chasers.” The good news is...

