No Character Witnesses For Ex-Pimco CEO In 'Varsity Blues'

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 3:18 PM EST) -- The former CEO of Pacific Investment Management Co. LLC will not be allowed to call character witnesses when he is sentenced for more than $500,000 in bribes in the "Varsity Blues" scandal, as a judge denied the motion Wednesday in a two-word, handwritten order. Douglas Hodge said he understood U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton is under no obligation to allow character witnesses at next month's hearing, but hoped to have two doctors offer brief, two-to-four minute statements "to provide the court with a unique and meaningful perspective" on Hodge's character. The former executive's character, he argued, will be a central part of his argument as he...

