Compass Group Sued In Ill. Over Biometric Vending Machines

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 2:41 PM EST) -- Compass Group USA Inc. has been hit with a proposed class action claiming it broke Illinois privacy law by collecting and storing the thumbprints of customers who used its biometric vending machines without first getting written permission or informing them of how long their personal data would be stored. Named plaintiff Jennifer Kessler alleged in a complaint filed Tuesday that she scanned her thumbprint to purchase items from certain Compass vending machines, but she has never been informed of any biometric data retention policy developed by the food service giant or if the company will ever permanently delete her information....

