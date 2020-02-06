4 Problems With NJ Sick Leave Law Regulations

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 4:06 PM EST) -- In 2018, New Jersey enacted the New Jersey Earned Sick Leave Law, or ESLL.[1] The thrust of the ESLL is not complicated; employees working in New Jersey are entitled to up to 40 hours of earned sick leave for sicknesses and other legally recognized purposes (more on that later) either through advancement of those hours at the beginning of the benefit year or by accrual at the rate of one hour for every 30 hours worked. Although there were some unusual features to the ESLL, including, for example, the manner and methods of end-of-year payouts and carry-overs, and some ambiguities that...

