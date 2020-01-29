FDA's Asbestos-In-Talc Finding Doesn't Upend J&J Trial Win

Law360, Torrance, Calif. (January 29, 2020, 9:38 PM EST) -- A California judge on Wednesday rejected a woman's request for a new trial in a case alleging Johnson & Johnson's baby powder gave her mesothelioma, saying a recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration finding of asbestos in the company's talc doesn't outweigh the evidence presented at the October trial. At a hearing in Torrance, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Cary Nishimoto said it would create unnecessary problems in the case if he granted the motion for a new trial brought by talcum powder user Carolyn Weirick and her wife Elvira Escudero following the FDA's announcement a few months ago that a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS