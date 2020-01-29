Flooring Co. Lowers IPO Pricing Expectations To $38M

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 5:13 PM EST) -- Commercial flooring company F5 Finishes cut its initial public offering expectations by about $2.5 million on Wednesday, saying that it now expects to raise about $37.5 million if its Johnson & Colmar-led debut prices at midpoint. F5 Finishes Inc. said it will offer 5 million shares priced between $7 and $8 per share, which would bring in about $37.5 million if the shares price at midpoint. The company originally expected to offer fewer shares at a higher per-share price; in U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings from Jan. 3, F5 detailed a plan to offer 4 million shares at $9 to...

