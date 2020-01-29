Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Injured Couple Loses Bid To Intervene In AIG Insurance Fight

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 6:00 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday denied an injured couple's bid to intervene in an insurance suit brought by a Caribbean zip line tour operator against AIG Insurance Hong Kong Ltd., instead granting the insurer’s motion to compel arbitration.

U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles in his paperless order turned down Lynn and William McCullough’s request to intervene after they told him Nov. 26 that his earlier $66.5 million final judgment against zip line operator Rain Forest Adventures Ltd. and others in the couple's separate negligence suit depends on AIG's willingness to pay. Rain Forest sued AIG on Sept. 5 in...

