Injured Couple Loses Bid To Intervene In AIG Insurance Fight

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 6:00 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday denied an injured couple's bid to intervene in an insurance suit brought by a Caribbean zip line tour operator against AIG Insurance Hong Kong Ltd., instead granting the insurer’s motion to compel arbitration. U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles in his paperless order turned down Lynn and William McCullough’s request to intervene after they told him Nov. 26 that his earlier $66.5 million final judgment against zip line operator Rain Forest Adventures Ltd. and others in the couple's separate negligence suit depends on AIG's willingness to pay. Rain Forest sued AIG on Sept. 5 in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS