2nd Circ. Sheldon Silver Opinion May Limit Fraud Prosecution

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 4:52 PM EST) -- In its most recent consideration of the honest services fraud prosecution of former Speaker of the New York State Assembly Sheldon Silver, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit followed the letter and spirit of the U.S. Supreme Court in McDonnell v. U.S.[1] and restricted the government’s ability to obtain a conviction for honest services fraud on an "as opportunities arise" or retainer theory.[2] Under this theory, it is not enough for the government to charge and prove, for example, that an individual paid a public official to take official action to benefit the payor as opportunities arose. Such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS