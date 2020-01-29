Mass. Buyers Can't Intervene In $5.4M Ocean Spray Deal

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 3:22 PM EST) -- A pair of Massachusetts men suing Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. over claims that the company lied about artificial flavors in its drinks can't intervene in a $5.4 million settlement in a California case with the same allegations, a California federal judge ruled Wednesday, saying they haven't shown they have a protected interest in the deal. U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel told Michael Froio and Mikhail Surman that their bid for attorney fees and service awards in the California settlement would be better placed as an objection to the settlement itself, rather than as intervening plaintiffs in the suit brought by...

