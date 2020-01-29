FedEx Drivers Seek Initial OK Of Revised $3.25M Wage Deal

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 5:40 PM EST) -- A proposed class of FedEx Freight drivers asked a California federal judge Tuesday to preliminarily approve their revised $3.25 million wage and hour settlement after they clarified a release provision the judge had criticized for being confusing and promised to reduce the attorney fee request from 33% to 25% of the deal. According to a motion seeking preliminary approval, former long-haul truck driver Theodore A. Emetoh and FedEx Freight Inc. agreed to change the settlement's release language to address the judge’s concerns regarding its clarity, although FedEx Freight's counsel noted in a declaration that the change doesn’t impact the scope of...

